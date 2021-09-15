Miami wins third straight for first time in club history

Toronto FC defender Rocco Romeo kicks the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Inter Miami on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Christian Makoun scored on a penalty kick in the 95th minute and Inter Miami beat 10-man Toronto FC 1-0 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak in club history.

Miami (9-9-5) has won five of its last six matches, with one draw, including 1-0 wins over Cincinnati, Columbus and Toronto. Miami has kept clean sheets in four consecutive matches for the first time in club history. Toronto (3-15-6) had its losing streak extended to six games.

Makoun, who was taken down by Chris Mavinga, sent goalkeeper Alex Bono the wrong way on the penalty kick.

Kemar Lawrence received a straight red card in the 37th for grabbing Robbie Robinson, denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.