Lyles expected to start as Texas hosts Houston

Houston Astros (84-59, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (53-90, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (11-5, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (8-11, 5.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +186, Astros -223; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head to face the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 31-38 in home games in 2020. The Texas offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .267.

The Astros are 39-32 on the road. Houston has slugged .442 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .548.

The Astros won the last meeting 15-1. Cristian Javier recorded his fourth victory and Jose Siri went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Houston. Spencer Howard registered his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 29 home runs and has 79 RBIs.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 30 home runs and has 94 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Astros: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Kolby Allard: (illness), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).