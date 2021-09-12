College Football Today: Oregon’s Verdell runs for 3 TDs

Oregon running back CJ Verdell celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

STARS

—C.J. Verdell, Oregon, ran for 161 yards and had three TDs as the short-handed No. 12 Ducks upset the No. 3 Buckeyes 35-28 for their first regular-season loss in nearly three years.

—Stetson Bennett, Georgia, tied a school record with five TD passes filling in for injured starter JT Daniels, leading the No. 2 Bulldogs to a 56-7 rout of UAB.

—Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, threw for five TDs and became the third quarterback in program history to pass for over 400 yards in a 42-14 win over Illinois.

—Treyson Potts, Minnesota, rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start to help the Gophers fend off Miami of Ohio 31-26.

—Payton Thorne, Michigan State, threw for four touchdowns, including two long strikes to Jayden Reed, and ran for another score in a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State.

—Hunter Rodrigues, UC Davis, passed for 322 yards and accounted for five TDs in a 53-7 win over San Diego.

—Ren Hefley, Presbyterian, threw for 386 yards and five TDs in a 68-3 rout of Fort Lauderdale.

—Logan Bonner, Utah State, passed for a career-best 390 yards with four TDs in a 41-24 win over North Dakota.

—Jack Plummer, Purdue, threw four TD passes in the first half, three to wide receiver David Bell, as the Boilermakers rolled over winless UConn 49-0.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

—N’Kosi Perry, Florida Atlantic, threw for 332 yards and four TDs as the Owls defeated Georgia Southern 38-6.

—Mark Pappas, Morehead State, threw a career-best five TD passes in a 62-9 win over NAIA member The Point.

—Jarquez Hunter, Auburn, rushed for 147 yards as the No. 25 Tigers raced past FCS program Alabama State 62-0.

___

DUCKS DOWN BUCKEYES

C.J. Verdell watched on TV last week as Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim shredded Ohio State’s disheveled defense early. The Oregon running back thought he could take advantage in the same fashion.

Verdell, who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, made it happen. He ran for 161 yards and scored three touchdowns as short-handed No. 12 Oregon stunned No. 3 Ohio State 35-28.

Verdell and quarterback Anthony Brown exploited holes in Ohio State’s defense and handed the Buckeyes their first regular-season loss in nearly three years and the first of third-year coach Ryan Day’s tenure.

The Buckeyes’ last loss in the regular season came at Purdue in October 2018 under Urban Meyer.

___

HAWKEYES BEAT CYCLONES

The most anticipated game in Iowa history ended with a loss to rival Iowa State.

Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown and No. 10 Iowa ran its winning streak against No. 9 Iowa State to six games with a 27-17 victory.

In the first Cy-Hawk Trophy game matching ranked teams in 65 total meetings, the Hawkeyes were not about to play the foil for Iowa State’s feel-good story.

Iowa turned four takeaways into 20 points, ran its overall winning streak to eight games and its winning streak against ranked teams to five. Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.

The Hawkeyes used a familiar formula as last week when they had two defensive touchdowns in a rout of Indiana, another upstart program looking to build off 2020′s success.

Maybe the Cyclones will have better luck in the Big 12 because the Hawkeyes from the Big Ten are heartbreakers.

___

NUMBERS

8_Years since Central Michigan's last shutout before dominating Robert Morris 45-0.

10_Years of football at UTSA before the school's first shutout, a 54-0 win over Lamar.

414_Career points by James Madison's Ethan Ratke, an FCS record among kickers.

488 —Straight games Dayton has scored, setting an NCAA all-division record