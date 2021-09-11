Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Devils Lake 20, Grand Forks Red River 17
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Devils Lake 20, Grand Forks Red River 17
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
NC State takes on Mississippi State in an ACC-SEC showdown. Here is the latest from Starkville.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments