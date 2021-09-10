Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ryan 36, South Prairie 6
Bottineau 48, Benson County 0
Bowman County 26, Killdeer 13
Cavalier 54, Hatton-Northwood 0
Des Lacs-Burlington 22, Rugby 6
Dickinson 35, Fargo North 21
Fargo Davies 27, Bismarck Legacy 7
Hillsboro/Central Valley 42, Northern Cass 0
Jamestown 20, Bismarck St. Mary's 7
May-Port CG 44, Griggs/Midkota 12
Napoleon/G-S 56, Central McLean 18
Ray/Powers Lake 54, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 16
Surrey 30, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
