Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blanchard 35, Elgin 7
Canton 57, Beaver 8
Chouteau-Mazie 23, Wyandotte 14
Claremore Christian 54, Porum 8
Collinsville 43, Skiatook 7
Commerce 40, Chelsea 12
Coweta 42, Frontenac, Kan. 6
Del City 52, Carl Albert 20
Empire 50, Temple 0
Gore 48, Mounds 16
Grove 44, Jay 6
Lincoln Christian 49, Vian 13
Marlow 58, Anadarko 6
Oaks 46, Watts 0
Oklahoma Christian School 9, Crossings Christian School 0
Perry 13, Tonkawa 12
Ponca City 37, McLain/TSST 0
Poteau 35, Alma, Ark. 12
Putnam City 55, Putnam West 12
Putnam North 26, Piedmont 7
Regent Prep 45, Southwest Covenant 0
Riverton, Kan. 32, Quapaw 20
Rogers, Ark. 56, Muskogee 12
Shattuck 44, Destiny Christian 14
Snyder 52, Grandfield 0
Star Spencer 56, Western Heights 0
Stigler 41, Blackwell 0
Summit Christian 53, Foyil 8
Timberlake 54, Waukomis 6
Tuttle 35, Newcastle 7
Vinita 42, Nowata 0
Wilson 64, Thackerville 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
