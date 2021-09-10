Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blanchard 35, Elgin 7

Canton 57, Beaver 8

Chouteau-Mazie 23, Wyandotte 14

Claremore Christian 54, Porum 8

Collinsville 43, Skiatook 7

Commerce 40, Chelsea 12

Coweta 42, Frontenac, Kan. 6

Del City 52, Carl Albert 20

Empire 50, Temple 0

Gore 48, Mounds 16

Grove 44, Jay 6

Lincoln Christian 49, Vian 13

Marlow 58, Anadarko 6

Oaks 46, Watts 0

Oklahoma Christian School 9, Crossings Christian School 0

Perry 13, Tonkawa 12

Ponca City 37, McLain/TSST 0

Poteau 35, Alma, Ark. 12

Putnam City 55, Putnam West 12

Putnam North 26, Piedmont 7

Regent Prep 45, Southwest Covenant 0

Riverton, Kan. 32, Quapaw 20

Rogers, Ark. 56, Muskogee 12

Shattuck 44, Destiny Christian 14

Snyder 52, Grandfield 0

Star Spencer 56, Western Heights 0

Stigler 41, Blackwell 0

Summit Christian 53, Foyil 8

Timberlake 54, Waukomis 6

Tuttle 35, Newcastle 7

Vinita 42, Nowata 0

Wilson 64, Thackerville 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

