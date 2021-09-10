Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Air Academy 53, Palmer 0

Alamosa 42, La Junta 6

Briggsdale 79, Weldon Valley 26

Cedaredge 20, Coal Ridge 0

Cheyenne Wells 69, Kit Carson 6

Dove Creek 56, Dolores 8

Erie 39, Bear Creek 21

FMHS 47, Grand Junction 7

Fairview 17, Grand Junction Central 0

Flatirons Academy 46, Jefferson 7

George Washington 68, Alameda 0

Kent Denver 20, Manual 6

Lakewood 34, Rocky Mountain 28

Legacy 35, Denver East 6

Lutheran 61, Battle Mountain 0

Meeker 40, Roaring Fork 0

Montrose High School 39, Durango 7

Mountain Range 32, Gateway 14

Northridge 21, Greeley West 7

Palisade 28, Delta 10

Palmer Ridge 49, Lewis-Palmer 0

Peetz 55, Pawnee 2

Rampart 55, Liberty 0

Rock Canyon 48, Northglenn 6

Sierra Grande 80, La Veta 6

Soroco 66, South Park 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington vs. Goodland, Kan., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

