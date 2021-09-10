Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amundsen 65, Lake View 6

Arcola 49, Tri-County 13

Aurora Christian 48, Westmont 6

Beardstown 26, Jacksonville Routt 6

Bethalto Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0

Bloomington 14, Peoria Manual 0

Bolingbrook 23, Lincoln Way West 17

Brother Rice 42, Lisle (Benet Academy) 6

Brownstown Woodhaven, Mich. 42, Naperville North 14

Buffalo Grove 42, Maine West 6

Byron 47, Rockford Lutheran 19

Carrollton 55, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 14

Carterville 31, Murphysboro/Elverado 21

Cary-Grove 48, Crystal Lake Central 14

Champaign St. Thomas More 56, Blue Ridge 0

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) def. Prosser, forfeit

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 6

Chicago Ag Science 16, Bogan 14

Chicago Sullivan 16, Von Steuben 13

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit

Clifton Central 26, Fithian Oakwood 8

Collinsville 41, Alton 0

Columbia 48, Alton Marquette 14

Cumberland 45, ALAH 0

Dakota 14, Stockton 6

DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6

Decatur St. Teresa 34, Moweaqua Central A&M 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Ottawa Marquette 36

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 17, Naperville Central 14

Downers North 7, Downers South 0

DuQuoin 26, Herrin 23

Durand/Pecatonica 38, Fulton 24

Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0

Effingham 42, Charleston 0

Eureka 42, Heyworth 0

Farmington 61, Warsaw West Hancock 20

Flora 35, Eldorado 14

Francis Howell, Mo. 70, Granite City 14

Hamilton County 30, Edwards County 0

Hillcrest 22, Oak Forest 12

Hinsdale South 21, Leyden 0

Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Lincoln Way Central 2

IC Catholic 68, Elmwood Park 0

Illini West (Carthage) 20, Havana 6

Knoxville 55, Stark County 14

LaSalle-Peru 28, Ottawa 0

Lemont 37, Shepard 13

Lockport 43, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Marist 28, Nazareth 14

Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7

Mattoon 12, Taylorville 9

Mendota 42, Bureau Valley 22

Metamora 49, East Peoria 6

Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14

Milledgeville 64, River Ridge 0

Mt. Carmel 50, Robinson 6

Naperville Neuqua Valley 26, St Marys Adolescent Ed Program 21

Newton 35, Casey-Westfield 27

Nokomis 24, East Alton-Wood River 20

Normal Community 54, Richwoods 13

O'Fallon 58, Vianney, Mo. 0

Oswego 1, Joliet Central 0

Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6

Peoria Notre Dame def. Urbana, forfeit

Pittsfield 31, Auburn 24

Polo 36, Amboy 28

Prairie Ridge 27, Huntley 7

Princeton 49, Hall 20

Princeville 9, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 8

Rockford Boylan 41, Belvidere 8

Rockford East 26, Rockford Auburn 8

Rockridge 55, Riverdale 12

S. Vermillion, Ind. 35, Marshall 6

Sandburg 12, Andrew 0

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 38, Argenta-Oreana 14

Stillman Valley 36, Oregon 7

Tremont 42, LeRoy 12

Triad 66, Mount Vernon 7

Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6

Waubonsie Valley 23, Shaker Hts., Ohio 19

Wauconda 42, Grant 0

Wheaton Academy 51, Aurora Central Catholic 7

Wilmington 10, Coal City 7

York 56, Proviso West 0

Yorkville 28, Plainfield South 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Edward vs. St. Francis, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

