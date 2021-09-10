Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Audubon 31, Cinnaminson 6

Boonton 49, Kinnelon 6

Bridgewater-Raritan 49, Hunterdon Central 14

Caldwell 22, Mountain Lakes 0

Clifton 27, Hackensack 7

Delaware Valley Regional 35, North Plainfield 6

Delsea 41, Clearview Regional 13

Egg Harbor 13, Oakcrest 7

Freehold 41, Freehold Township 12

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Glen Ridge 34, Indian Hills 0

Haddonfield 27, West Deptford 23

Hanover Park 44, Parsippany 0

Hillsborough 21, Phillipsburg 14, OT

Irvington 22, Union City 6

Kingsway 34, Eastern 7

Kittatinny 33, High Point 0

Lacey 28, Brick Memorial 14

Linden 3, Montgomery 0

Lower Cape May Regional 15, Cumberland Regional 12

Lyndhurst 47, Elmwood Park 0

Manville 48, Dunellen 6

Middletown South 21, Holmdel 3

Millburn 28, Barringer 6

Morris Hills 42, Mendham 14

Morris Knolls 30, Mount Olive 20

New Egypt 48, Lindenwold 6

Newton 40, Vernon 7

Northern Highlands 42, Passaic Tech 7

Nutley 29, Belleville 28

Ocean City 35, Absegami 0

Paramus 35, Teaneck 7

Park Ridge 41, Garfield 14

Pennsauken 35, Deptford 8

Pitman 28, Wildwood 6

Point Pleasant Beach 35, Lakewood 32

Point Pleasant Boro 41, Jackson Liberty 6

Ramapo 40, Pascack Valley 13

Randolph 14, Roxbury 3

Red Bank Catholic 20, Wall 16

Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Donovan Catholic 0

Rutherford 36, Glen Rock 0

South Brunswick 27, Piscataway 0

St. Augustine 28, Williamstown 0

St. Joseph-Hammonton 38, Cherokee 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Roselle 0

Summit 34, Rahway 13

Vineland 20, Lenape 14

Waldwick 50, Cresskill 13

Warren Hills 28, South Plainfield 6

West Essex 20, River Dell 7

West Milford 22, Demarest 21

Whippany Park 35, Pequannock 0

Wood-Ridge 56, New Milford 18

Woodstown 26, Buena Regional 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service