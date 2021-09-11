Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 38, Knob Noster 8

Archie 66, Osceola 20

Aurora 40, Logan-Rogersville 14

Ava 35, Mountain Grove 19

Belton 52, Central (St. Joseph) 22

Bentonville, Ark. 35, Rockhurst 7

Blair Oaks 61, California 35

Blue Springs 39, Staley 7

Boonville 40, Southern Boone County 14

Bowling Green 51, Montgomery County 7

Braymer/Breckenridge 62, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 36

Brentwood 36, Bayless 6

Buffalo 53, El Dorado Springs 12

Butler 31, Fort Scott, Kan. 22

Cabool 15, Willow Springs 13

Camdenton 45, Parkview 8

Cardinal Ritter 50, St. Francis Borgia 0

Carl Junction 33, Branson 7

Carthage 71, Neosho 14

Center 62, Oak Grove 40

Central (New Madrid County) 56, Dexter 41

Central (Park Hills) 76, Perryville 0

Central (Springfield) 49, Agape Boarding 0

Centralia 30, Brookfield 12

Christian Brothers College 44, DeSmet 29

Cole Camp 21, Crest Ridge 8

Doniphan 40, Caruthersville 20

Drexel 84, Liberal 0

East Atchison 48, South Holt 0

East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14

Eldon 54, Osage 48, OT

Excelsior Springs 34, Moberly 14

Fair Grove 34, Skyline 33

Farmington 31, Sikeston 14

Fayette 56, Slater 26

Festus 62, Windsor (Imperial) 14

Forsyth 56, Clever 0

Francis Howell 70, Granite City, Ill. 14

Francis Howell Central 28, Francis Howell North 21

Gallatin 20, South Harrison 18

Hallsville 67, Versailles 30

Hannibal 56, Ft. Zumwalt West 35

Harrisburg 54, Salisbury 16

Hayti 36, Scott City 7

Hazelwood Central 25, Eureka 20

Hazelwood West 28, Ritenour 21

Helias Catholic 35, Battle 22

Hermann 16, St. James 14

Hickman High School 26, Capital City 7

Highland 38, Clark County 0

Hillsboro 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0

Hollister 42, Seneca 27

Holt 56, Ft. Zumwalt South 7

Houston 20, Salem 13

Jackson 50, Poplar Bluff 32

Jasper 64, Appleton City/Montrose 8

Jefferson (Festus) 48, Herculaneum 14

Joplin 42, Ozark 7

Kelly 31, Chaffee 0

Kennett 40, Ste. Genevieve 38

Kickapoo 39, Waynesville 35

Kirksville 34, Savannah 28

Kirkwood 48, Pattonville 0

Ladue Horton Watkins 20, Lindbergh 13

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 28, Benton 14

Lafayette (Wildwood) 23, Fox 12

Lafayette County 52, Sherwood 6

Lamar 31, McDonald County 7

Lebanon 27, Bolivar 15

Lee's Summit West 40, Lee's Summit 21

Liberty North 42, Raymore-Peculiar 14

Lighthouse 20, Diamond 3

Lincoln 32, Tipton 23

Lockwood 58, Rich Hill 0

Lockwood/Golden City 58, Rich Hill/Hume 0

Lone Jack/Kingville 15, Carrollton 12

Lutheran (St. Charles) 56, Duchesne 19

Malden 49, Charleston 14

Marionville 24, Westran 0

Mark Twain 54, Van-Far 14

Marquette 35, Parkway North 6

Marshfield 41, Springfield Catholic 7

Maryville 36, Chillicothe 25

Mehlville 35, Parkway South 14

Mexico 42, Orchard Farm 6

Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0

Milan 49, Putnam County 26

Monett 14, East Newton 0

Monroe City 48, South Shelby 8

Nevada 46, Cassville 20

Nixa 49, Willard 14

North Andrew 70, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 20

North County 43, DeSoto 0

North Kansas City 28, Fort Osage 13

North Shelby 64, Norborne/Hardin Central 0

O'Fallon, Ill. 58, Vianney 0

Oak Park 41, Truman 13

Oakville 14, Webster Groves 10

Owensville 53, Cuba 8

Pacific 52, St. Clair 47

Palmyra 40, Macon 21

Park Hill 45, Blue Springs South 21

Park Hill South 38, Grain Valley 28

Pembroke Hill 35, KC Schlagle, Kan. 0

Penney 49, North Platte 0

Platte County 24, Grandview 7

Pleasant Hill 49, Harrisonville 42

Polo 17, Maysville/Winston 11

Portageville 30, East Prairie 24

Potosi 61, Fredericktown 20

Priory 42, Lutheran South 12

Quincy Notre Dame, Ill. 49, Marceline 7

Reeds Spring 42, Mt. Vernon 0

Richmond 54, KC Bishop Ward, Kan. 16

Rock Bridge 49, Jefferson City 34

Rock Port 13, Stewartsville/Osborne 0

Rock Port 72, Concordia 34

Rockwood Summit 43, Parkway Central 0

Ruskin 32, KC Wyandotte, Kan. 30

Santa Fe 68, St. Joseph Christian 18

Sarcoxie 50, Pierce City 20

Scotland County 48, Paris 0

Seckman 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 21

Smithville 35, Kearney 0

South Callaway 34, Louisiana 12

South Nodaway/Jefferson Co-op 54, West Nodaway 26

Southwest (Livingston County) 90, DeKalb 40

St. Charles West 27, Ft. Zumwalt East 26

St. Joseph Le Blond 56, Doniphan West, Kan. 50

St. Louis University 35, Chaminade 26

St. Paul Lutheran 30, Northwest (Hughesville)/Sacred Heart 8

St. Pius X (Festus) 22, Grandview (Hillsboro) 12

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, Cameron 0

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 53, Lutheran North 39

Stanberry 34, King City/ Union Star 32

Stockton/Sheldon 44, Ash Grove 36

Strafford 48, Miller 8

Sweet Springs/Malta Bend 45, Russellville 6

Thayer 42, Liberty (Mountain View) 28

Timberland 41, Ft. Zumwalt North 40

Tolton Catholic 38, Missouri Military Academy 0

Trenton 57, Princeton/Mercer 28

Troy Buchanan 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Union 41, Sullivan 6

Valle Catholic 56, St. Vincent 14

Warrensburg 35, Smith-Cotton 10

Warsaw 39, Cass-Midway 0

Webb City 56, Republic 20

West Plains 41, Rolla 0

West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16

Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 63, Wright City 19

Winnetonka 35, Raytown South 33

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 80, Schuyler County 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fulton vs. Richmond, ccd.

Lexington vs. Wellington-Napoleon, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

