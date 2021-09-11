Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Ellet 34, Youngs. East 26
Akr. Hoban 27, Kettering Alter 14
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 35, Wickliffe 0
Akr. Manchester 41, Orrville 13
Alliance 56, Minerva 6
Amanda-Clearcreek 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 10
Anna 28, Ft. Recovery 0
Apple Creek Waynedale 34, West Salem Northwestern 27
Archbold 33, Bryan 15
Arlington 48, Cory-Rawson 0
Ashland Crestview 21, Collins Western Reserve 13
Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Orange 7
Ashtabula Lakeside 42, Geneva 7
Ashville Teays Valley 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 22
Athens 41, Albany Alexander 14
Attica Seneca E. 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6
Atwater Waterloo 30, Sebring McKinley 22
Aurora 42, Copley 13
Avon Lake 30, Avon 24
Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Williamsport Westfall 7
Barberton 42, Kent Roosevelt 15
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20, Kansas Lakota 3
Bedford 38, Lorain 0
Bellefontaine 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13
Bellevue 48, Bellville Clear Fork 7
Beloit W. Branch 61, Alliance Marlington 18
Belpre 45, Stewart Federal Hocking 0
Berea-Midpark 19, Elyria 7
Berlin Center Western Reserve 26, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 26, Zanesville 13
Bishop Ready 23, Delaware Buckeye Valley 13
Bishop Watterson 27, Newark Licking Valley 6
Bloom-Carroll 46, Circleville 0
Bowerston Conotton Valley 24, Louisville Aquinas 20
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Wadsworth 7
Brunswick 44, Tol. Waite 0
Bucyrus Wynford 72, Bucyrus 20
Burton Berkshire 29, Orwell Grand Valley 25
Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Crooksville 6
Caldwell 73, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46
Cambridge 22, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Camden Preble Shawnee 26, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0
Cameron, W.Va. 44, New Matamoras Frontier 6
Can. McKinley 27, Massillon Perry 25
Canal Winchester 24, Worthington Kilbourne 17
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14
Canfield 35, New Philadelphia 0
Canfield S. Range 50, Struthers 13
Carey 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 17
Carrollton 34, Can. South 28
Celina 21, Kenton 20
Centerville 30, Miamisburg 13
Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Eastlake North 13
Chardon 28, Painesville Riverside 7
Chillicothe Unioto 33, Chillicothe Huntington 30
Cin. Colerain 33, Cin. Sycamore 13
Cin. College Prep. 22, Cin. Summit Country Day 21
Cin. Country Day 47, Cin. Hillcrest 8
Cin. La Salle 48, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 27
Cin. McNicholas 27, Highlands, Ky. 21
Cin. Moeller 25, Ironton 7
Cin. St. Xavier 41, Penn, Ind. 10
Cin. Walnut Hills 27, Morrow Little Miami 21
Cin. Winton Woods 17, Lebanon 13
Cin. Wyoming 30, Cin. Indian Hill 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 17, Cols. DeSales 7
Cle. Benedictine 38, Bishop Hartley 17
Cle. Collinwood 48, Cle. JFK 16
Cle. Glenville 34, Mentor Lake Cath. 0
Cle. Hts. 42, Akr. Buchtel 7
Cle. John Adams 50, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Cle. Rhodes 36, Cle. Hay 0
Cle. St. Ignatius 44, Euclid 14
Clyde 42, Tol. Start 14
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 29, S. Point 14
Coldwater 28, New Bremen 14
Cols. Africentric 14, South 12
Cols. Eastmoor 40, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Circleville Logan Elm 14
Cols. Linden-McKinley 36, Cols. Mifflin 8
Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Westerville Cent. 0
Columbia Station Columbia 40, Sullivan Black River 12
Columbiana Crestview 47, Campbell Memorial 7
Columbus Grove 31, Delphos Jefferson 7
Coshocton 35, McConnelsville Morgan 7
Creston Norwayne 47, Smithville 13
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 41, Loudonville 6
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53, Tol. Rogers 6
Danville 28, Fredericktown 21
Defiance Tinora 16, Antwerp 14
Delta 43, Metamora Evergreen 14
Dola Hardin Northern 45, Morral Ridgedale 12
Dover 28, Akr. East 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Zanesville Maysville 14
Dublin Coffman 49, Dublin Jerome 42, OT
E. Can. 39, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13
East 46, Cols. Centennial 7
Eaton 21, Bellbrook 20
Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7
Fairfield 34, Cin. Oak Hills 14
Fairview 39, Parma Normandy 22
Frankfort Adena 30, Southeastern 6
Franklin 7, Carlisle 0
Fremont Ross 48, Oregon Clay 14
Galion 42, Caledonia River Valley 25
Galion Northmor 21, Cardington-Lincoln 14
Garfield Hts. 21, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14
Garrettsville Garfield 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14
Gates Mills Hawken 50, Middlefield Cardinal 7
Genoa Area 14, Rossford 9
Germantown Valley View 45, Day. Oakwood 6
Gibsonburg 64, Tiffin Calvert 16
Girard 35, Jefferson Area 34
Granville 21, Heath 12
Greenfield McClain 34, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13
Greenville 42, Fairborn 20
Grove City Cent. Crossing 19, Grove City 14
Grove City, Pa. 42, Conneaut 20
Groveport-Madison 27, Galloway Westland 7
Hamilton New Miami 14, W. Unity Hilltop 8
Hamler Patrick Henry 41, Swanton 7
Harrison 29, Trotwood-Madison 28
Harrod Allen E. 42, Convoy Crestview 14
Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Hicksville 6
Hilliard Darby 29, Hilliard Davidson 23
Hillsboro 21, Williamsburg 14
Howard E. Knox 41, Centerburg 28
Hubbard 27, Poland Seminary 23
Hudson 49, Twinsburg 6
Independence 30, Cuyahoga Hts. 28
Jeromesville Hillsdale 52, Rittman 13
Kettering Fairmont 24, Clayton Northmont 21
Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Anderson 28
Kirtland 33, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
LaGrange Keystone 55, Oberlin 6
Lakewood 21, Rocky River 14
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48, Grove City Christian 27
Leetonia 52, E. Palestine 16
Leipsic 35, Ada 7
Lewis Center Olentangy 24, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40, New Lebanon Dixie 27
Lexington 40, Mt. Vernon 14
Liberty Center 34, Wauseon 28, OT
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Hamilton 21
Lima Bath 27, Elida 7
Lima Shawnee 10, Defiance 7
Lima Sr. 7, Tol. St. John's 6
Lisbon Beaver 48, E. Liverpool 0
London 55, Urbana 20
Loveland 49, Cin. West Clermont 20
Lucas 30, Willard 0
Lucasville Valley 42, Beaver Eastern 7
Magnolia Sandy Valley 22, Malvern 21
Maple Hts. 48, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 20, St. Henry 7
Marietta 40, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 12
Marion Elgin 68, Lima Perry 62
Marion Pleasant 27, Marion Harding 24
Marysville 27, Hilliard Bradley 7
Massillon 49, Warren Harding 46
Massillon Jackson 21, Green 20
McComb 42, Van Buren 0
McDonald 21, Mineral Ridge 14
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26, Waynesfield-Goshen 7
Mechanicsburg 41, S. Charleston SE 0
Medina 38, Stow-Munroe Falls 27
Medina Highland 49, Tallmadge 7
Miami Valley Christian Academy 16, Gallatin Co., Ky. 7
Milford 20, Cin. Turpin 13
Milford Center Fairbanks 27, Jamestown Greeneview 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 20, Mansfield Sr. 17
Mogadore 23, Lyndhurst Brush 9
Monroe 33, Brookville 13
Monroeville 42, Plymouth 39
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Vanlue 28
Mt. Orab Western Brown 33, Jackson 28
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Cin. Finneytown 27
N. Can. Hoover 21, Louisville 0
N. Olmsted 23, Medina Buckeye 17
N. Ridgeville 39, Amherst Steele 21
N. Royalton 28, Macedonia Nordonia 20
Navarre Fairless 28, Canal Fulton Northwest 14
Nelsonville-York 48, Bidwell River Valley 13
New Albany 34, Lancaster 20
New Concord John Glenn 49, Thornville Sheridan 0
New Madison Tri-Village 42, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
New Middletown Spring. 54, Lowellville 6
New Paris National Trail 37, Bradford 6
Niles McKinley 28, Cortland Lakeview 14
North Allegheny, Pa. 20, Mentor 16
Norton 39, Ravenna 6
Norwalk 20, Milan Edison 13
Norwood 49, Batavia 20
Oak Harbor 41, Tol. Woodward 0
Oak Hill 21, McDermott Scioto NW 14
Oberlin Firelands 13, Wellington 6
Olmsted Falls 14, Grafton Midview 9
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, St. Marys Memorial 16
Painesville Harvey 21, Mantua Crestwood 13
Pandora-Gilboa 49, Arcadia 14
Parma Padua 17, Sandusky 16
Pataskala Licking Hts. 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 34
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Johnstown 22
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Elmore Woodmore 0
Perry 37, Chagrin Falls 0
Perrysburg 35, Bowling Green 0
Philo 38, Warsaw River View 7
Pickerington N. 13, Pickerington Cent. 10, OT
Piketon 28, Chillicothe Zane Trace 24
Pikeville, Ky. 20, Wheelersburg 7
Piqua 35, Xenia 6
Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Spring. NW 14
Port Clinton 61, Tol. Bowsher 12
Portsmouth 41, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville-Perry 21
Portsmouth W. 41, Wellston 8
Powell Olentangy Liberty 38, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14
Racine Southern 57, Crown City S. Gallia 22
Ravenna SE 42, Akr. North 6
Rayland Buckeye 29, Toronto 13
Richfield Revere 49, Cuyahoga Falls 19
Richmond Edison 35, Vienna Mathews 18
Richwood N. Union 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0
Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Brooklyn 13
Rootstown 24, Youngs. Liberty 20
STVM 42, Wooster 10
Salem 41, Akr. Firestone 0
Salineville Southern 38, Lisbon David Anderson 0
Sandusky Perkins 49, Ashland 14
Shadyside 35, Barnesville 14
Sheffield Brookside 27, Lorain Clearview 0
Shelby 35, Ontario 7
Sherwood Fairview 21, Paulding 0
Sidney 16, Vandalia Butler 0
Sparta Highland 41, Mt. Gilead 0
Spencerville 35, Bluffton 14
Spring. Cath. Cent. 20, N. Lewisburg Triad 0
Spring. NE 63, London Madison Plains 7
Spring. Shawnee 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 29
Springboro 40, Beavercreek 9
Springfield 21, Huber Hts. Wayne 14
St. Clairsville 56, Martins Ferry 6
St. Paris Graham 22, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0
Steubenville 34, USO, Pa. 0
Streetsboro 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 22
Strongsville 24, Solon 12
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Delaware Hayes 14
Sylvania Northview 27, Napoleon 7
Sylvania Southview 18, Holland Springfield 13
Thomas Worthington 41, Newark 14
Tiffin Columbian 40, Mayfield 10
Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, W. Carrollton 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Findlay 6
Tol. Christian 38, Lakeside Danbury 16
Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Castalia Margaretta 28, OT
Tol. Whitmer 36, Tol. St. Francis 6
Tontogany Otsego 30, Millbury Lake 12
Trenton Edgewood 34, Bishop Fenwick 14
Troy 28, Riverside Stebbins 21, OT
Troy Christian 44, Covington 0
Uniontown Lake 26, Can. Glenoak 7
Upper Sandusky 27, Sycamore Mohawk 13
Van Wert 55, Wapakoneta 45
Versailles 49, Rockford Parkway 14
Vincent Warren 54, Hannibal River 24
Vincent Warren 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 24
W. Chester Lakota W. 24, Cin. Princeton 0
W. Jefferson 57, Cedarville 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, Dalton 7
Warren Champion 14, Newton Falls 8
Warren JFK 66, Conneaut Area, Pa. 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41, Goshen 6
Waubonsie Valley, Ill. 23, Shaker Hts. 19
Waynesville 45, Middletown Madison Senior 26
Weir, W.Va. 19, Wintersville Indian Creek 13
Wellsville 41, Columbiana 12
Westerville N. 48, Washington C.H. 14
Westerville S. 41, Dublin Scioto 22
Westlake 21, Parma 18
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Maumee 0
Willoughby S. 41, Madison 14
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Tug Valley, W.Va. 7
Wilmington 21, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 6
Windham 41, Ashtabula St. John 0
Wooster Triway 43, Massillon Tuslaw 14
Youngs. Boardman 33, Warren Howland 21
Youngs. Chaney High School 22, Cols. St. Charles 3
Youngs. Ursuline 48, Austintown Fitch 47
Zanesville W. Muskingum 35, New Lexington 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Springfield vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.
Bay Village Bay vs. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, ppd.
Blanchester vs. Cin. Woodward, ccd.
Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.
Cols. Whetstone vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.
Corning Miller vs. Worthington Christian, ccd.
Findlay Liberty-Benton vs. N. Baltimore, ccd.
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Reynoldsburg, ccd.
Gallipolis Gallia vs. Chesapeake, ccd.
Hanoverton United vs. Youngs. Valley Christian, ppd.
Millersport vs. Trinity, W.Va., ppd.
Pomeroy Meigs vs. McArthur Vinton County, ccd.
Vincent Warren vs. Logan, ccd.
Washington C.H. vs. Minford, ccd.
Wheelersburg vs. Ashland Blazer, Ky., ccd.
Whitehall-Yearling vs. Cols. Grandview Hts., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments