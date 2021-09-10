Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Pocatello 46, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 20
Skyview 31, Boise 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL season with a mistake-filled 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
