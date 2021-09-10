Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Centerville 20, Ascension Christian School 12
Delta Charter 42, Delhi 0
Evadale, Texas 42, Merryville 30
Iota 32, St. Louis 30
LaSalle 34, Sicily Island 8
Madison Prep 20, Southern Lab 16
McKinley 12, Capitol 6
NDHS def. Sulphur, forfeit
Natchitoches Central 41, Peabody 14
Pine Prairie 62, Elton 26
Richwood 30, Madison 20
Rosepine 47, South Beauregard 0
Sam Houston 42, LaGrange 13
Scotlandville 39, East Ascension 20
Vermilion Catholic 21, Opelousas Catholic 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cohen vs. M.L. King Charter, ccd.
Helen Cox vs. Carver, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
