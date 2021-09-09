Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Freedom Prep 60, Westwood 0
Loudon 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 22
York Institute 35, Livingston Academy 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Freedom Prep 60, Westwood 0
Loudon 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 22
York Institute 35, Livingston Academy 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The Tar Heels’ athletic department partnered with Campus Health to provide free shots to the public.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments