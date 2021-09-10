Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Burton Atherton 49, Merritt Academy 14

Lake City 24, Manton 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 2:09 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 2:09 AM

Sports

Boston College makes rare trip to Amherst to play UMass

September 10, 2021 2:08 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 2:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service