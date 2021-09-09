Cortes Jr. expected to start for the Yankees against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (76-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-61, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-7, 3.55 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -113, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to take on the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The Yankees are 40-30 on their home turf. New York's lineup has 176 home runs this season, Joey Gallo leads them with 31 homers.

The Blue Jays are 37-32 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-3. Trevor Richards notched his sixth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Clay Holmes registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 164 hits and has 99 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .207 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .272 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), George Springer: (undisclosed), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).