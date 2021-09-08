Toussaint scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (57-81, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-64, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Sean Nolin (0-2, 5.71 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (3-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -240, Nationals +195; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Washington will play on Wednesday.

The Braves are 34-32 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 204 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads them with 32, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Nationals have gone 24-42 away from home. Washington's lineup has 157 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads the club with 24 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-5. Luke Jackson earned his second victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Atlanta. Ryne Harper registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Braves with 32 home runs and is batting .228.

Soto leads the Nationals with 127 hits and has 81 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 2-8, .254 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Keibert Ruiz: (knee).