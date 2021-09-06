Ravens agree to 4-year, $56 million extension with Andrews

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension Monday with tight end Mark Andrews.

The move keeps Andrews under contract through the 2025 season.

“Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long term,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family — and happy birthday.”

Andrews turned 26 on Monday.

Andrews was a Pro Bowler in 2019, when he caught 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the team in receptions that season and tied for the lead in 2020 with 58.

Since 2019, Andrews' 17 receiving touchdowns are the most among tight ends in the NFL. He's entering his fourth season.

Andrews is the first tight end in Ravens history to have multiple seasons of at least 700 yards receiving and seven touchdown catches.

