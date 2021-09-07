Packers’ Za’Darius Smith practices again on limited basis

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practiced on a limited basis Monday after missing virtually all of training camp with a back injury.

Smith had participated in only one training-camp workout, and that was on Aug. 16. The Pro Bowl pass rusher took part in individual drills Monday as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s season opener with the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida.

The game was moved from New Orleans due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Smith was on the non-football injury list due to his back problem for the Packers’ first 12 training-camp practices. He practiced Aug. 16 but then was held out again for the rest of training camp, raising concern about his availability for the start of the season.

Smith made 12½ sacks last season after getting 13½ in 2019. He is entering his third season with the Packers after spending four years in Baltimore.