Corbin expected to start as Nationals host the Mets

New York Mets (69-68, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (56-80, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-14, 6.26 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +106, Mets -125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Nationals Monday.

The Nationals are 32-39 in home games in 2020. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .329, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .430.

The Mets have gone 28-41 away from home. New York's lineup has 149 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 29 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 13-6. Aaron Loup notched his fifth victory and Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Andres Machado took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 24 home runs and is slugging .517.

Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and has 79 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Mets: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Keibert Ruiz: (knee).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).