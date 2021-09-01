Espino expected to start as Nationals host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (68-64, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-76, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (4-4, 4.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +152, Phillies -176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Philadelphia will meet on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 31-35 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Phillies are 29-36 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .408 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .591 slugging percentage, including 59 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 12-6. Bailey Falter earned his second victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Patrick Corbin registered his 14th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 23 home runs and has 73 RBIs.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 120 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .248 batting average, 6.01 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alcides Escobar: (knee), Alex Avila: (calf).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), J.T. Realmuto: (ankle), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).