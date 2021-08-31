Sports
Several new teams move up into SC high school football statewide rankings
This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Aug. 31. First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (19)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. TL Hanna
4. Gaffney
5. Ridge View
6. Byrnes
7. Northwestern
8. Dorman
9. Spring Valley
10. Clover
Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Sumter, Mauldin, Chapin, Woodmont, River Bluff, Carolina Forest, Ashley Ridge.
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (18)
2. Greenville (1)
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Catawba Ridge
5. South Pointe
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. Irmo
9. Greenwood
10. May River
Others receiving votes: North Augusta, West Florence, Westside, South Florence, Indian Land, Greer, Richland Northeast
Class 3A
1. Daniel (18)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman (1)
4. Gilbert
5. Camden
6. Union County
7. Chester
8. Aynor
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Clinton
Others receiving votes: Seneca, Woodruff, Lower Richland, Powdersville, Oceanside Collegiate, Wren, Marlboro County, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Broome, Crestwood
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (19)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Marion
4. Saluda
5. Silver Bluff
6. Barnwell
7. Andrews
8. Christ Church
9. Newberry
10. St. Joseph’s
Others receiving votes: North Central, Chesnee, Woodland, Batesburg-Leesville, Phillip Simmons, Wade Hampton, Chesterfield, Andrew Jackson
Class A
1. Southside Christian (19)
2. Lamar
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Whale Branch
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Lewisville
7. Lake View
8. Baptist Hill
9. Great Falls
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, C.A. Johnson, Johnsonville, Branchville, Estill, Allendale-Fairfax, Ridge Spring-Monetta
This Week’s Voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, CastPrep and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald
