Hentges scheduled to start for Cleveland against Texas

Texas Rangers (44-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (62-62, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (6-10, 5.34 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Indians: Sam Hentges (1-4, 7.52 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -177, Rangers +153; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Texas will meet on Thursday.

The Indians are 33-28 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .407 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .545 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rangers are 16-48 on the road. Texas's lineup has 135 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads them with 27 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. Zach Plesac earned his eighth victory and Yu Chang went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Jake Latz took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 29 home runs and is batting .257.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .482.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .275 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Joe Barlow: (finger), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonah Heim: (covid-19).