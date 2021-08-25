Giolito scheduled to start for Chicago against Toronto

Chicago White Sox (73-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-59, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.79 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 178 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, White Sox +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will face off on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 33-28 on their home turf. Toronto's lineup has 187 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 36 homers.

The White Sox are 31-31 on the road. Chicago is slugging .417 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .487.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Dylan Cease notched his 10th victory and Abreu went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Jose Berrios registered his seventh loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 140 hits and has 90 RBIs.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .487.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .279 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (legs), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).