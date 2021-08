Bears to start Fields in preseason finale, Dalton in Week 1

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields passes during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) AP

The Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the preseason finale Saturday at Tennessee against the Titans.

Although Fields is starting that game, he still is regarded as the Bears' backup to veteran Andy Dalton for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“All I want to see from him is just play a good game of football at the quarterback position and again keep the big picture in mind for all of us,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said of Fields before practice Tuesday.

Fields will play with some but not all of the offensive starters. Nagy said he’s leaning toward giving the former Ohio State star the chance to play with the Bears' first-team offensive line, but the receivers could be a mix of reserves and starters.

“I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for him and then you know we’ll be selective across the board for the other players as we go, but you’re going to see a direction of more kind of like the old-school fourth preseason game for that,” Nagy said.

The coach made it clear that Saturday's start was not intended to see if Fields should get the nod for the opener. The decision already has been made to go with Dalton.

Fields, who was drafted 11th overall after the Bears traded up in the first round to take the Heisman finalist, is expected to play the first half Saturday, according to Nagy.

He said Fields’ next action after the preseason is almost entirely contingent upon how Dalton performs in the regular season.

“We’ll see, but I would say yeah, big picture when we talked about this from the very start, we said whoever is going to be best for the Chicago Bears and that’s going to obviously deal with production and wins, right?” Nagy said. “So when you look at this thing, you want to make sure we all support each other with one common goal to win, and offensively to score touchdowns.

“And Andy knows that, Andy is well aware of that. Andy’s excited for the opportunity to show what he can do with these starters and in this offense.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

After that game, players will be evaluated daily, the coach said.

Dalton started the preseason opener, a 20-13 victory over Miami, and last week’s 41-15 loss at home to Buffalo.

Fields leads the Bears in the preseason with 79 rushing yards. He is 23 of 39 passing for 222 yards with a touchdown and an 83.5 passer rating. Dalton is 13 of 21 for 164 yards with a TD and an interception and an 82.2 passer rating.

A big concern for the Bears will be the pass blocking for Fields, whose helmet was knocked off on a sack following a blitz against Buffalo. The Bears will get 39-year-old veteran tackle Jason Peters on the field for this game to mix in with Elijah Wilkinson and Larry Borom on the left side.

" ... even with that we’ve got to be able to see where some of those guys are at at the tackle position, just getting back into things, so we’ll keep an eye on that,” Nagy said.