Braves extend win streak to 7, Orioles lose 16th straight

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler is greeted by third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Keegan Akin during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) AP

Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat.

Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning complete game, and the NL East-leading Braves matched a modern-era, single-season franchise record with their 11th consecutive road win. The last time that happened was in 1956, when the team was based in Milwaukee. Fried struck out four, walked none.

Baltimore’s losing streak is its second-longest since moving from St. Louis in 1954, topped only by the 1988 team that started the season 0-21.

Before the game, d’Arnaud signed a two-year, $16 million extension with a club option for 2024. The 32-year-old catcher rewarded Atlanta for its show of faith, crushing a second-inning pitch from Keegan Akin (0-8).

Trey Mancini had two hits for Baltimore and Ryan Mountcastle extended his career-high hitting streak to 12 games with a first-inning single.

YANKEES 10, TWINS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit finished with a homer, four hits and four RBIs, and surging New York beat Minnesota for its season-high eighth straight win.

Voit tied a career high with his third four-hit game. He hit a two-run bases-loaded single in New York’s four-run first inning off rookie Charlie Barnes (0-3) and got another single in the second. He hit an RBI double in the fourth and homered to right-center to open the seventh.

Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu hit two-run homers. Andrew Velazquez drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk and Brett Gardner hit an RBI single.

Nestor Cortes (2-1) allowed two hits and four runs in a career-high seven innings.

Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer for Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 7, RAYS 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tim Anderson had a game-tying homer in the ninth and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as Chicago beat Tampa Bay in a matchup of AL division leaders.

After Tampa Bay’s Andrew Kittredge (8-2) worked a perfect 10th, Anderson opened the 11th with a hit and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by José Abreu to make it 7-5.

Liam Hendriks (8-3) got out of a jam in the 10th with a man on third and one out. Ryan Tepera worked the 11th and earned his second save.

Yoán Moncada hit a two-run homer for the Central-leading White Sox. Ji-Man Choi homered for the East-leading Rays.

ATHLETICS 4, GIANTS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison hit a two-run single, Starling Marte added an RBI double, and Oakland dealt San Francisco its first consecutive losses since late July.

James Kaprielian pitched three-hit ball over five innings to remain unbeaten in three starts since coming off the injured list to help the A’s hold off their Bay Area rivals.

Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco, snapping a 3-for-26 funk with his 19th home run leading off the fifth.

Kaprielian (7-4) had four strikeouts and four walks. Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Giants starter Alex Wood (10-4) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

DODGERS 3, METS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner had two hits and two runs, Walker Buehler pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning and Los Angeles won its eighth straight by beating New York.

Buehler (13-2) struck out eight and allowed six hits over 7 2/3 innings as Los Angeles improved to 5-0 against the Mets over the past eight days, including a three-game sweep in New York last weekend.

Pete Alonso hit his 27th home run and had an RBI infield single in the eighth as New York lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 26th save.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (0-2) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

RED SOX 6, RANGERS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale pitched five shutout innings in his second outing since Tommy John surgery to help Boston beat Texas.

Xander Bogaerts homered and the Red Sox pounded out six doubles.

Sale (2-0) threw 71 pitches, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out five for his second win in two starts since returning from elbow ligament replacement surgery.

Dane Dunning (5-8) allowed five runs on nine hits, a hit batter and a walk in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out one.

Andy Ibáñez had two hits for Texas.

ROYALS 6, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in a win over Chicago, which has lost 11 straight home games.

Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benitendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals, who have won four of five, are last in the American League in home runs with 124.

Royals starter Brad Keller (8-12) struck out eight, allowing one earned run on four hits in six innings.

Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom homered in the third. He leads NL rookies with 19 homers. Zach Davies took the loss.

REDS 5, MARLINS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and Cincinnati beat Miami.

Gray (5-6) retired Miami in order in five of his seven innings and exited after throwing 89 pitches. He struck out five.

Elieser Hernandez (0-1) allowed five runs and five hits through 4 2/3 innings as Cincinnati took the first two of a four-game set.

Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

INDIANS 9, ANGELS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a towering three-run homer and tied his career high with five RBIs, powering Cleveland past Los Angeles.

Reyes’ 430-foot blast to center opened the scoring in the first. His two-run single in the sixth extended the Indians’ lead to 8-1. José Ramirez hit a solo homer in the eighth for his team-high 28th of the season.

David Fletcher singled in Kurt Suzuki in the third for the Angels, and All-Star Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4 and reached on an error. Jaime Barria (2-2) took the loss.

Rookie Trevor Stephan (2-0) worked a season-high three scoreless innings, allowing one hit without a walk.

Leadoff hitter Myles Straw had three hits and three runs for Cleveland.

TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 1, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Detroit beat Toronto.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera remained at 499 career home runs after going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.

Trevor Richards (5-2) struck out the first two batters he faced in the 10th before Castro, pinch-hitting for catcher Grayson Greiner, lined a tiebreaking single to left.

Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario added RBI singles for Detroit. Gregory Soto (5-3) got out of a jam in the ninth and wrapped it up in the 10th as the Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 36th home run for Toronto.

ASTROS 12, MARINERS 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez homered and had four RBIs as Houston jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and cruised to a win over Seattle.

Álvarez and Jake Meyers hit two-run homers off Kikuchi (7-7) as he tied a career-high by allowing seven runs in a season-low 2 2/3 innings.

Martín Maldonado and Yuli Gurriel also homered, and Carlos Correa and José Altuve each hit a triple to help Houston win its second straight.

Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4) permitted five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts to get the win after losing his past two starts.

Kyle Seager and Ty France hit solo homers for the Mariners, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mitch Keller struck out six over five solid innings, Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and Pittsburgh topped St. Louis to snap a five-game skid.

Pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo hit his first homer with Pittsburgh in the ninth.

Keller (4-10) walked one and worked around six hits in picking up his first victory since May 29.

Rookie Lars Nootbaar had three singles to lead St. Louis’ 10-hit attack. The Cardinals stranded 12.

Miles Mikolas (0-1) took the loss. He threw 84 pitches over five innings in his second start of 2021. He allowed two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

NATIONALS 4, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning and Washington topped Milwaukee.

Corbin (7-12) struck out seven, walked nobody and held the Brewers scoreless until allowing a homer to Avisaíl García on his 92nd and final pitch with one out in the seventh.

Lane Thomas went 2 for 4 and hit a two-run triple for the Nationals. Kyle Finnegan worked a scoreless ninth for his fifth save in six opportunities.

ROCKIES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 4

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Hilliard hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the sixth inning, Garrett Hampson homered and Colorado defeated Arizona.

C.J. Cron had three hits and two RBIs, and Connor Joe added two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who won their eighth in a row at home. Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks.

Robert Stephenson (1-1) earned the victory. Brett de Geus (2-2) took the loss.

Rookie Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert, who no-hit the San Diego Padres last Saturday in his first big league start, gave up a single to Brendan Rodgers, the second batter he faced, quickly putting to rest the notion of successive no-hitters.