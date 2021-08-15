Espino scheduled to start as Washington hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (61-56, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (50-67, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (8-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-3, 3.74 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +138, Braves -159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to take on the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Nationals are 29-32 in home games in 2020. Washington's lineup has 131 home runs this season, Juan Soto leads the club with 19 homers.

The Braves have gone 30-27 away from home. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .371.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-2. Max Fried recorded his 10th victory and Dansby Swanson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin registered his 12th loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 19 home runs and is batting .303.

Freeman leads the Braves with 123 hits and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .238 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Braves: 8-2, .236 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).