Indians beat Tigers 7-4; Cabrera stuck at 499 career HRs

Cleveland rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500 as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Friday night.

Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a crowd of 22,107.

Yu Chang homered and tripled for the Indians, who improved to 11-5 against Detroit this season.

Zach Plesac (7-4) allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight without a walk.

Tyler Alexander (2-2) gave up four runs in five innings and took the loss.

Eric Haase hit his 19th homer and Renato Nunez hit a two-run shot for the Tigers in the ninth.

REDS 6, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer and Tyler Mahle tossed seven shutout innings to lead Cincinnati over Philadelphia.

Nick Castellanos added a solo homer and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run shot for the Reds.

Mahle (10-3) allowed three hits and walked none in his second straight win. Michael Lorenzen worked the eighth and Heath Hembree gave up a run in the ninth.

Zack Wheeler (10-7) struggled on a steamy night. The ace right-hander struck out six and gave up four hits in six innings.

The Phillies (60-56) started the night in first place in the NL East.

RED SOX 8, ORIOLES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber scored twice in his debut for Boston and his new teammates delivered three home runs to lift the Red Sox over slumping Baltimore.

Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Red Sox, who are trying to snap out of a funk that knocked them back in the AL East.

Nick Pivetta (9-5) struck out eight in six innings. Garrett Richards pitched the final three innings and was credited with his first save since 2013.

Richie Martin homered for Baltimore, which lost its ninth straight.

Spenser Watkins (2-4) pitched four innings, allowing six runs — all earned — on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout.