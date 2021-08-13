Plesac, Indians to face Alexander, Tigers

Cleveland Indians (55-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (57-60, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (6-4, 4.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-1, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +101, Indians -118; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Tigers are 32-25 on their home turf. Detroit is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 65 total runs batted in.

The Indians have gone 26-31 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .399 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-5. Bryan Shaw earned his fifth victory and Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Erasmo Ramirez took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 65 RBIs and is batting .286.

Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 108 hits and is batting .271.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Indians: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm), Grayson Greiner: (hamstring).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (knee), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).