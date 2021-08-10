Sports
After blowing 4 late leads, Yanks finally hold off KC in 11
DJ LeMahieu led off the 11th inning with an RBI double and the New York Yankees, after blowing four late leads, finally held off the feisty Kansas City Royals 8-6 on Monday night.
Brett Gardner drove home another run in the 11th with an infield single, and Tyler Wade scored on a throwing error by second baseman Whit Merrifield to make it 8-5.
But the Royals, who tied the score in each of the previous four innings, refused to go down easily once again. They got a two-out RBI single from Edward Olivares and brought the potential winning run to the plate before Carlos Santana grounded out to end a game that took 4 hours, 52 minutes.
Wandy Peralta earned his third major league save — the first two came with San Francisco earlier this season.
Luke Voit, activated from the injured list Sunday, hit a go-ahead single in the seventh and a tiebreaking homer in the ninth for New York.
Kansas City became the first team since 1900 to erase a deficit in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings of a game, according to STATS.
Comments