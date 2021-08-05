Jara scores late to give FC Dallas 1-1 tie with Sounders

FC Dallas defender Nkosi Burgess (14) kneels during the singing of the national anthem before the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Franco Jara scored in stoppage time to give FC Dallas a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

Jara redirected a cross by Nkosi Tafari in the first minute of injury time.

Fredy Montero headed home a perfectly placed free kick from João Paulo to give the Sounders a 1-0 lead in the 72nd minute.

The Sounders eliminated Dallas (4-7-6) from each of the last two postseasons with one-goal home wins. Dallas has just two wins in 18 visits to Seattle.

Seattle (9-3-6) outshot FC Dallas 11-2 and had an 18-4 advantage in crosses after 45 minutes, but went into halftime tied 0-0.