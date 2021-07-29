Malakoff OF Brandon Nations tops TSWA Class 3A team

Malakoff outfielder Brandon Nations was the player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state baseball team announced Wednesday.

Nations, who has committed to play for Incarnate Word, batted .591 with eight home runs and 54 runs batted in for the state champs.

Other TSWA 3A All-State selections were:

First team

Pitchers – Kade Budd, Corpus Christi London, jr.; Alan Benhardt, Malakoff, sr.; Tate Yardley, Jim Ned, jr.

Relief pitcher – Mac Harper, Whitesboro, soph.

Catcher – Sergio Guerra, San Diego, sr.

First baseman – Kannon Brooks, Wall, sr.

Second baseman – Tyler Moody, Brock, soph.

Shortstop – Bryson Adair, Malakoff, sr.

Third baseman – Colton Nicholson, Blooming Grove, sr.

Outfielders – Coleman Junell, Bushland, sr.; Brandon Nations, Malakoff, sr.; Connor Cox, Holliday, sr.

Designated hitter – Jacob Gallegos, Reagan County, sr.

Player of the year – Nations, Malakoff

Coach of the year – John L. Adair, Malakoff

Second team

Pitchers – Tate Nebhut, Bushland, sr.; Connor Zaruba, Yoakum, jr.; (tie) Cameron Edmonds, Anahuac, soph.; Hagen Rose, Troy, sr.

Relief pitcher – Cooper Wade, Gunter, jr.

Catcher – Julius Rivas, Mathis, jr.

First baseman – (tie) Luke Chorn, Clyde, sr;. Cole Gaddis, Malakoff, sr.

Second baseman – Jackson Warren, Atlanta, sr.

Shortstop – Xavier Arias, Nixon-Smiley, sr.

Third baseman – Cade Dodson, Gunter, fr.

Outfielders – Dylan Neuman, Clyde, sr.; Jayden Williams, Marion, sr.; Taber Childs, Harleton, jr.

Designated hitter – Hagan Headrick, Jim Ned, soph.

Third team

Pitchers – Carson Lightfoot, Brock, sr.; Isaac Villanueva, Gunter, soph.; (tie) Konner Harborth, Marion, jr.; Brannon McCall, Cameron, jr.

Relief pitcher – Staton Pakebusch, Yoakum, sr.

Catcher – (tie) Staton Pakebusch, Yoakum, sr.; Roy Perez, Odem, sr.

First baseman – Peyton Shaffer, Brock, jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Dylan Carrell, White Oak, sr.; Donnie Dycus, Grandview, jr.

Shortstop – (tie) Brooks Carter, Shallowater, soph.; Jaxon Gleaton, Brock, sr.

Third baseman – Nate Herrera, Banquete, soph.

Outfielders – Chance Childress, Hemphill, sr.; Lance Welps, Amarillo River Road, sr.; (tie) Cash Jones, Brock, sr.; Mason Arispe, Corpus Christi London, soph.

Designated hitter – Camden Harris, Brock, fr.