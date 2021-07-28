Hurricanes trade for Bear, reach deals with DeAngelo, others

FILE - New York Rangers' Tony DeAngelo gets off a pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, file photo. The Rangers put defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers at noon Friday, July 23, 2021, for the purposes of buying out the final year of his contract. Hours earlier, they introduced new forward Barclay Goodrow after he signed a $21.6 million contract. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) AP

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Ethan Bear from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Warren Foegele while agreeing to deals with returning alternate captain Jordan Martinook, defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forward Josh Leivo.

Martinook agreed to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1.8 million. Carolina announced a one-year, $1 million deal with DeAngelo after his tumultuous exit from the New York Rangers, along with a one-year, $750,000 deal with Leivo.

The Hurricanes and Oilers announced their trade Wednesday shortly before the opening of NHL free agency.

The Rangers recently put DeAngelo on unconditional waivers for the purposes of buying out the final year of his contract. That was long after former general manager Jeff Gorton said in February that DeAngelo had played his last game with the franchise, which followed his involvement in an undisclosed incident.

At the time, DeAngelo went unclaimed by the NHL's other 31 teams on regular waivers, was assigned to the taxi squad and told not to report.

Now Carolina is taking a chance on a 25-year-old only one year removed from posting 53 points in 68 games. DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists in 206 career games with New York and Arizona.

“Tony is a smooth-skating, puck-moving defenseman,” Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "We’ve done a lot of background work on this player and we are confident that he can be a positive addition to our group.”

The 24-year-old Bear brings a right-shot defenseman to the Hurricanes, who parted with a 25-year-old left wing in Foegele (10 goals and 10 assists) last season.

The 28-year-old Leivo has played eight NHL seasons, including last year with Calgary.