Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, July 27

Gold medalist Lydia Jacoby, centre, of the United States, stands with silver medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker, left, of South Africa, and bronze medalist Lilly King, of the United States, after the final of the women's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP

A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, July 27, at the Tokyo Games:

___

CANOE SLALOM

WOMEN'S KAYAK FINAL

Germany’s Ricarda Funk has won a surprise gold medal in women’s kayak slalom. Heavy favorite Jessica Fox of Australia slipped to third when she touched two gates on the final run.

Funk took the lead from Spain’s defending gold medalist Maialen Chourraut of Spain with a time of 105.50 seconds on a clean run. Then she had to wait for Fox, who came to the Olympics as the favorite to win gold in both the kayak and canoe slalom events.

Fox, the top-ranked paddler in the world, struggled from the start when she touched the fourth gate of 25 for an immediate 2-second penalty. She was still ripping through the course and her splits were ahead of Funk until she again touched gate No. 24 to earn another penalty.

Fox finished 1.23 seconds off the lead and held her face in her hands at the finish line, knowing she had lost the gold medal. Chourraut took silver.

___

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Jolanda Neff won the women’s mountain bike race, leading a Swiss sweep of the medal stand while capping a long comeback from a career-threatening crash in the North Carolina mountains.

Sina Frei and Linda Indergand tried to chase down their countrywoman but never had a chance. They were left battling among themselves, at one point riding side-by-side, before Frei pulled ahead to take silver and left Indergand with bronze.

Neff took the lead when world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot crashed on a slippery section of rocks on the first loop in the mountains southwest of Tokyo.

___

DIVING

WOMEN'S SYNCHRONIZED 10M PLATFORM FINAL

Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the women’s 10-meter synchronized platform, giving the diving powerhouse its second gold of the Tokyo Games.

Chen and Zhang totaled 363.78 points over five rounds on Tuesday. They received two perfect 10s for execution on their second dive.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the U.S. took silver in just their second competition as a pair. They totaled 310.80.

Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza of Mexico earned bronze at 299.70.

___

SHOOTING

MIXED TEAM AIR PISTOL

Pang Wei and Jiang Ranxin defeated Russians Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina to earn gold in 10-meter air pistol mixed team.

Pang and Jiang won the gold medal match 16 rounds to 14, each earning their second medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Pang and Jiang each took bronze in the individual 10-meter air pistol.

China has won seven medals in eight shooting events, including two golds.

Ukrainians Oleh Omelchuk and Olena Kostevych beat Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the bronze medal match.

MIXED TEAM 10-METER AIR RIFLE

Yang Haoran and Yang Qian beat Americans Lucas Kozeniesky and Mary Tucker in 10-meter air rifle.

Yang and Yang won the gold medal match 17-13, giving China its eighth medal in nine shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Russians Sergey Kamenskiy and Yulia Karimova won the bronze medal match 17-9 over South Korea’s Kwon Eunji Nam Taeyun.

___

SURFING

MEN'S SURFING

Brazilian surfer Italo Ferreira won gold against Kanoa Igarashi of Japan, despite crashing off an air to land on a broken board.

Igarashi, the hometown hero who surfed a career best earlier in the day, won silver.

Australian Owen Wright took home bronze after a close match against top-rated Gabriel Medina.

WOMEN'S SURFING

American Carissa Moore won gold in women's surfing.

She beat Bianca Buitendag of South Africa, who won silver. The 17th-ranked Buitendag pulled off upset after upset to deliver some of the contest’s biggest moments in her path to the Olympic podium.

Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki took home bronze after handily winning her heat against American Caroline Marks.

___

SWIMMING

MEN'S 200M FREESTYLE

Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.

American Kieran Smith settled for a sixth-place showing after capturing a bronze in the 400 free.

WOMEN'S 100M BACKSTROKE

Kaylee McKeown gave the Australian women another swimming gold medal.

McKeown backed up her status as the world record-holder in the women’s 100-meter backstroke with a winning time of 57.47 seconds. That’s just off the mark she set this year of 57.45.

The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 57.72, while former world record-holder Regan Smith of the United States settled for the bronze at 58.05.

MEN'S 100M BACKSTROKE

Russian athletes swept the top two spots in the 100-meter backstroke, with Evgeny Rylov claiming the gold medal in 51.98 seconds and teammate Kliment Kolesnikov taking the silver in 52.00. The defending Olympic champion, American Ryan Murphy, settled for the bronze in 52.19.

It was the first backstroke defeat for the U.S. men at the Olympics since the 1992 Barcelona Games. They won 12 straight golds at the last six Olympics, including Murphy’s sweep of the 100- and 200-meter backstroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But the streak finally ended at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

WOMEN'S 100M BREASTSTROKE

Seventeen-year-old U.S. high schooler Lydia Jacoby won gold in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off teammate and defending Olympic champion Lilly King.

Jacoby was the first swimmer from the state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Now, she’s heading back to Anchorage with a gold medal, rallying to win in 1 minute, 4.95 seconds.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver in 1:05.22, while King gave the Americans another medal by taking the bronze in 1:05.54.

___

TRIATHLON

WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL

Flora Duffy won the Olympic women’s triathlon, earning Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal and its first medal of any kind since 1976.

Duffy is a two-time former world triathlon series champion. She was competing in her fourth Olympics and is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda in Tokyo.

The start of the race was delayed 15 minutes because of storm conditions around Tokyo Bay. Duffy pumped her arms over her head as she finished the swimming, cycling and running course in 1 hour, 55:36 minutes.

Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal and American Katie Zaferes won bronze.

___

WEIGHTLIFTING

WOMEN'S 59-KILOGRAM

Kuo Hsing-Chun won Taiwan’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a dominant performance in the women’s 59-kilogram weightlifting category.

Kuo lifted a total 236 kilograms, beating second-place Polina Guryeva of Turkmenistan by 19kg, but failed on a final attempt to break her own clean and jerk world record.

Japan took its first weightlifting medal of the Tokyo Olympics as Mikiko Andoh lifted a total 214kg for bronze.