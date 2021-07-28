Widener scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks (31-70, fifth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-65, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, 3.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -153, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 22-25 in home games in 2020. The Texas offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .258.

The Diamondbacks are 12-40 on the road. Arizona has hit 91 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 22, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 102 hits and has 33 RBIs.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 39 extra base hits and 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 0-10, .151 batting average, 7.82 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Josh Rojas: (finger), Carson Kelly: (wrist).