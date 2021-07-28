Flexen scheduled to start for Seattle against Houston

Houston Astros (61-40, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (55-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (9-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +132, Astros -151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Houston will play on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 33-21 on their home turf. Seattle is hitting a collective batting average of .218 this season, led by Ty France with an average of .276.

The Astros are 27-20 on the road. Houston is slugging .435 as a unit. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a slugging percentage of .520.

The Mariners won the last meeting 11-8. Kendall Graveman earned his fourth victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Ryne Stanek registered his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and is batting .260.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 23 home runs and is slugging .492.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .239 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 6-4, .222 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).