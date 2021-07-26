Sports

Shelby Noppeney named TSWA 1A high school player of the year

The Associated Press

BRYAN, Texas

Hubbard shortstop Shelby Noppeney was the player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class A All-State Baseball Team.

Noppeney batted .520 with 40 runs batted in and 31 stolen bases for the 25-11 state semifinalist.

Other TSWA 1A All-State selections are:

First team

Pitchers – Tyler Rodriguez, D’Hanis, sr.; Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Benjamin Bullock, Graford, sr.

Catcher – Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, jr.

First baseman – Nate Deel, Baird, sr.

Second baseman – Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.

Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, jr.

Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, fr.

Outfielders – Kollin Davis, Baird, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.

Designated hitter – Jaden Kulms, Kennard, soph.

Player of the year – Noppeney, Hubbard

Coach of the year – Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville

Second team

Pitchers – Reid Gross, Fayetteville, fr.; Ryker Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, sr.; Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.

Catcher – (tie) Luke Schulte, Nazareth, soph.; Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, soph.

First baseman – Zane Munsinger, Neches, jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Luke Betzen, Nazareth, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Vernon Northside, soph.

Shortstop – Hunter Rogers, Baird, jr.

Third baseman – Sebastian Olvera, Hubbard, sr.

Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, jr.; Trey Edwards, Borden County, sr.; Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro, jr.

Designated hitter – Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.

