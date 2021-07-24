Carapaz wins men’s road race for Ecuador’s 1st cycling medal

Zdenek Stybar of Team Czech Republic rides during the men's cycling road race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Fuchu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) AP

Richard Carapaz rode away from the biggest names in cycling to win the Olympic road race Saturday, giving Ecuador its first medal in the sport in one of its marquee events on the first full day of the Tokyo Games.

Embracing his nickname of “The Locomotive,” Carapaz pulled away from American breakaway buddy Brandon McNulty as they approached the finish at Fuji International Speedway. He slapped his handlebars in celebration as he crossed the line, where Carapaz was greeted by one of the few crowds allowed at the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The chasing group rounded the corner in sight of him at the finish line, then played a game of cat-and-mouse for the other two medals. Belgian star Wout van Aert wound up edging Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia in a photo finish.