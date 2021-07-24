Gilbert expected to start as Mariners host the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (56-43, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (52-46, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-2, 3.50 ERA, .96 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +114, Athletics -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to take on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The Mariners are 30-21 in home games in 2020. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.6.

The Athletics have gone 26-19 away from home. Oakland is slugging .405 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .588.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Paul Sewald recorded his sixth victory and Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Jake Diekman registered his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 41 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Olson leads the Athletics with 26 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).