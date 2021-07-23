Ruidíaz scores from long range, Sounders beat Austin FC 1-0

Raúl Ruidíaz scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards out midway through the second half and the short-handed Seattle Sounders beat expansion Austin FC 1-0 on Thursday night.

Ruidiaz came on as a second-half substitute and quickly netted one of the top goals of the season — his MLS-leading 11th of the season — catching goalkeeper Brad Stuver off his line and curling a shot for his 11th goal of the season.

Julio Cascante appeared to pull Austin (3-7-4) even in the 77th minute with a header off a free kick that beat goalkeeper Spencer Richey, making his first start of the season. But it was waived off after video review determined Cascante was offside.

Seattle (9-1-5) had its MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak come to an end last weekend at Minnesota and, playing its fourth game in 18 days, the Sounders juggled their lineup, relying heavily on youth. Obed Vargas became the third-youngest player in MLS history to appear in a match, playing 77 minutes at 15 years, 351 days. Only Freddy Adu and Alphonso Davies made younger debuts in league history.

Seattle also made league history with five teenagers in the starting lineup with 10 players unavailable due to injuries, international duty or suspension.

Austin has just one win, with six losses, in its last 11 matches after winning two of its first three games. Austin has failed to score in eight of its last 10 matches.

The Sounders have an MLS-high 32 points this season, two more the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution.