Sports

Akinola likely to miss rest of MLS season with torn ACL

The Associated Press

Canada forward Ayo Akinola (20) is knocked to the ground by Haiti defender Francois Dulysse (3) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Dulysse was issued a red card. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Canada forward Ayo Akinola (20) is knocked to the ground by Haiti defender Francois Dulysse (3) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, July 15, 2021. Dulysse was issued a red card. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Colin E. Braley AP
TORONTO

Toronto says forward Ayo Akinola likely will miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The 21-year-old forward was hurt in the first half of Sunday's game against the United States in Kansas City, Kansas, and was replaced by Jonathan Osorio in the 24th minute.

Akinola scored for the U.S. against El Salvador in his debut in December, then changed affiliation and made his Canada debut on July 15 against Haiti.

He scored three goals in 11 MLS matches this season, his fourth with Toronto's senior team.

  Comments  

Olympics

Olympic 3x3 basketball is about to debut — and Team USA’s chance at an inaugural medal runs through the Sky’s Stefanie Dolson

Olympics

Helene Elliott: U.S. men gymnasts have outside shot at medal in Tokyo Games

Football

Joe Starkey: Steelers open camp as one of NFL’s biggest mysteries

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service