Kraken kick off expansion draft by taking Bruins’ Lauzon

FILE - Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) is shown during an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, in this Monday, May 3, 2021, file photo. Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.

The Seattle Kraken chose Boston defenseman Jeremy Lauzon with the first pick in their expansion draft Wednesday night.

They introduced pending free agent Chris Driedger as their first goaltender and passed on Montreal’s Carey Price. Driedger agreed to terms on a $10.5 million, three-year contract to join Seattle. Driedger, the former Florida goalie who became the first player to show off the Kraken's home jersey, called it a “life-changing moment.”

Price's cap hit of $10.5 — annually — for the next five seasons, plus the 34-year-old's questionable injury history, led to Seattle passing on him.

“Any time you see a name like Carey Price available, you have to consider it," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "Certainly we did that, we had a lot of discussions. And at the end of the day, we made the decision that we did to go in a different direction.”

The expansion draft unfolded in anti-climactic fashion after all 30 selections leaked out hours before the expansion draft began.

AP Hockey Writers Stephen Whyno and John Wawrow contributed to this report.