Webb expected to start for the Giants against Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (59-35, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-37, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, Giants +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will play on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 31-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .245 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .305.

The Giants are 29-22 in road games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .414.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-6. Jimmie Sherfy earned his second victory and Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Tyler Rogers took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is batting .275.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 40 RBIs and is batting .236.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Giants: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).