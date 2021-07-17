Lowrie’s walk-off 2-run homer lifts A’s over Indians 5-4

Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes follows through on an RBI single next to Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) AP

Jed Lowrie hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Friday night.

It appeared the Indians were in line for a comeback win themselves after erasing a 3-0 deficit. But then Lowrie drilled a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall off Emmanuel Clase (3-5) with one out, after Elvis Andrus led off the ninth with a single.

Bradley Zimmer hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh for Cleveland, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Roberto Perez also went deep for the Indians.

Mitch Moreland homered for Oakland, and Matt Olson and Andrus each had three hits, but the A’s were mostly held silent at the plate after building an early 3-0 lead.

Sergio Romo (2-0) struck out two in a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

Zimmer, hitting ninth in Cleveland’s lineup, hadn’t homered since July 28 of last season. But he got an 0-1 changeup from Yusmeiro Petit and drilled it over the center field wall to snap a 3-all tie in the seventh.

A’s starter Sean Manaea, who hasn’t won since June 14, was charged with three runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Oakland took an early 3-0 lead, getting a homer from Moreland in his first game back from the injured list.

The A’s are 13-2 against AL Central opponents this season, and 78-22 versus the division dating to June 23, 2017.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: OF Jordan Luplow, working back from a sprained left ankle, will continue his progression of minor league rehab assignments by joining Triple-A Columbus on Monday “if all goes well,” manager Terry Francona said.

Athletics: OF Mark Canha went through an on-field workout and both manager Bob Melvin and Canha were optimistic he'll be able to come off the injured list this weekend. He's dealing with inflammation in both hips. ... The A’s reinstated Moreland from the injured list and designated 1B/DH Frank Schwindel for assignment. Moreland went on the IL on July 4. ... RHP Chris Bassitt, who pitched in relief during Tuesday night's All-Star Game, is likely to start Sunday's series finale.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Cal Quantrill (1-2, 4.23 ERA), a first-round draft pick by the Padres out of nearby Stanford in 2016, makes his ninth start and 27th appearance of 2021 looking to win consecutive outings. RHP Frankie Montas (8-7, 4.41) pitches for Oakland.