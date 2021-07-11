Cease scheduled to start for White Sox at Orioles

Chicago White Sox (53-35, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-60, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (7-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +145, White Sox -167; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Chicago will square off on Sunday.

The Orioles are 13-29 in home games in 2020. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .378.

The White Sox are 22-21 on the road. Chicago has slugged .415 this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with a .454 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-3. Lucas Giolito earned his seventh victory and Brian Goodwin went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Thomas Eshelman took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 53 RBIs and is batting .254.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 66 RBIs and is batting .253.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .268 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 7-3, .316 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Aaron Bummer: (hamstring), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).