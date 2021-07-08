Walker scheduled to start for New York against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (45-38, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -195, Pirates +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will play on Thursday.

The Mets are 26-12 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 80 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with 15, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Pirates are 13-29 on the road. Pittsburgh's lineup has 67 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 15 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 15 home runs and is slugging .475.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 48 RBIs and is batting .301.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Phillip Evans: (concussion), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).