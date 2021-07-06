Anthony Rendon on Angels’ injury list for 3rd time this year

Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon (6) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been placed on the Los Angeles Angels' injured list for the third time before the All-Star break.

Rendon went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain that occurred Sunday. The Angels recalled infielder Jack Mayfield from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace him.

Rendon has struggled with injuries and inconsistent production at the plate throughout the second season of a $245 million, seven-year contract he signed as a free agent to join Los Angeles after winning the World Series in a career year with Washington in 2019.

The slugger has played in just 58 of the Angels' 84 games, and he is batting a career-low .240 with six homers — just three since May 3 — and 34 RBIs. He was 11 for 47 with two homers in his final 13 games before his latest injury.

Rendon missed 11 games in April with a groin strain. He then missed nine games in May with a bruise after fouling a ball off his left knee.

The Angels (42-42) entered Tuesday's game against Boston still managing to stay around .500 despite being without their three highest-paid players for long stretches of the season.

Mike Trout has been out since May 17 with a strained right calf that will sideline him at least until the All-Star break, and left fielder Justin Upton is returning slowly from a back injury that has kept him out since June 22.

Rendon will be eligible to return after the Angels come back from the All-Star break next week. Trout also is eligible to return shortly after the break, but it's not clear when he'll be ready.

Trout took batting practice on the field Monday in the latest step in his recent return to baseball activities, but it's still uncertain when the three-time AL MVP will begin the rehab assignment that would precede his return to Anaheim.

The Angels also said outfielder Scott Schebler cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake.