Bucks try to secure conference finals win over the Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Bucks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the series over the Atlanta Hawks in game six of the Eastern Conference finals. The Bucks won the last matchup 123-112. Brook Lopez scored 33 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 28 points in defeat for Atlanta.

The Hawks are 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.7.

The Bucks are 30-12 in conference play. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Elijah Bryant averaging 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Capela is shooting 59.4% and averaging 15.2 points. John Collins is averaging 14.7 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jrue Holiday leads the Bucks averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 17.7 points per game. Khris Middleton is averaging 25 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hawks: Averaging 106.2 points, 42.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.7% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 109.3 points, 50.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Trae Young: day to day (foot), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).