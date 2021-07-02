Atlanta takes on Miami after Anderson’s solid performance

Miami Marlins (34-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-41, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.00 ERA, .94 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (5-3, 4.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Ian Anderson. Anderson threw seven innings, giving up two runs on three hits with two strikeouts against New York.

The Braves are 19-21 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 115 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 22, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Marlins are 15-13 in division games. Miami has hit 76 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the club with 18, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-4. Drew Smyly recorded his third victory and Austin Riley went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Pablo Lopez registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is second on the Braves with 17 home runs and is slugging .466.

Duvall leads the Marlins with 27 extra base hits and is batting .224.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .244 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (back), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).