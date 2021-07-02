White Sox continue run-scoring binge, finish sweep of Twins

Minnesota Twins center fielder Gilberto Celestino, right, watches as fans try to catch Chicago White Sox's Zack Collins's home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 8-5 on Thursday for a four-game sweep.

Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.

Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala (1-3) into the left-center field bleachers. Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mednick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.

Michael Kopech (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and Garrett Crochet struck out Miguel Sano to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.

BRAVES 4, METS 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, Atlanta beat New York.

Dominic Smith homered twice for the Mets, including a tying solo shot off closer Will Smith (2-5) in the top of the ninth.

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer as Atlanta scored three times in the first against Mets ace Jacob deGrom — the most runs he's allowed this season. He recovered to throw seven innings and retire his final 18 batters, striking out 14.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Freeman shook off four earlier strikeouts by drilling the ball up the middle off the foot of Lugo (1-1).

ASTROS 7, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Altuve hit a grand slam to briefly quiet constant booing by Cleveland fans, Yordan Álvarez and Michael Brantley homered, and Houston snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jeered from the moment he stepped into the batter’s box to start the game, Altuve connected for his fifth career slam in the fifth inning off rookie J.C. Mejia (1-3) to give Houston a 5-2 lead.

Framber Valdez (5-1) overcame early control issues and allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings while helping Houston’s thin bullpen get some rest.

The Astros improved to an MLB-best 30-16 against teams with winning records.

DODGERS 6, NATIONALS 2, 5 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Muncy hit a grand slam to lead Los Angeles to a rain-shortened win over Washington.

A tornado warning caused the game to be stopped before the top of the sixth inning began. The delay lasted 1:17 before the game was called.

The Dodgers extended their winning streak to six games. Washington's four-game winning streak ended.

A.J. Pollock started the fifth with a homer. Muncy’s team-leading 18th home run, and second career grand slam, cleared the bases later in the inning against Patrick Corbin (5-7).

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and Texas pounded Oakland.

Gallo's five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.

Lowe had his second multi-homer game of the season and John Hicks hit his first home run since 2019 as Texas won for the fifth time in six games.

Sean Manaea (6-5) allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings. John King (6-5) got the win in relief of Texas starter Dane Dunning.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak.

Burnes (4-4) allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings.

Wil Crowe (1-5) went 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu and Seattle beat Toronto.

Kikuchi (6-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start.

Fraley, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager each had two hits for Seattle, which finished its trip with a 4-2 record. Paul Sewald got the final four outs, all by strikeout, for his first save.

Ryu (7-5) worked four innings and allowed five runs on seven hits.

ROYALS 15, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and Boston routed Kansas City.

Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered.

The Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Royals, who lost their ninth straight.

Eovaldi (9-4) allowed a pair of singles in the first and mostly cruised after that, scattering three more hits. Kris Bubic (2-4) allowed five runs in four innings.

ROCKIES 5, CARDINALS 2

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Colorado a rain-delayed win over St. Louis, spoiling Nolan Arenado’s return to Coors Field.

Arenado went hitless in four at-bats in his first game in Denver since the Rockies traded him to St. Louis in the offseason.

Díaz turned on an 0-2 slider from reliever Giovanny Gallegos (5-2) to end it.

Brendan Rodgers also homered and Daniel Bard (4-4) got the win in relief for the Rockies, who have won four straight.

Paul Goldschmidt went deep for the Cardinals.

REDS 5, PADRES 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer hit a tying homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Tyler Stephenson drove in the winning run with a two-out single to rally Cincinnati past San Diego.

Farmer smashed a shot to center field with one out against closer Mark Melancon (1-1), who then loaded the bases before Stephenson lined a 1-0 pitch down the right-field line.

Cincinnati salvaged the series finale and finally stopped the Padres, who had beaten the Reds six times in the past two weeks while winning 11 of 12 overall.

Art Warren (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven solid innings, Pavin Smith and Josh Reddick homered and Arizona defeated San Francisco.

Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak and ended its nine-game skid against the Giants.

Kelly (5-7) allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter. He has won his last three outings — the only three Diamondbacks wins over their past 27 games.

Joakim Soria pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his first save of the season. Reddick had three hits, including his two-run homer.

Johnny Cueto (6-4) took the loss for San Francisco, which has dropped a season-high four straight. Cueto went five innings, allowing five runs and six hits. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Cueto was dealing with an illness during the start.